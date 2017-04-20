Macomb County, Michigan Selects ES&S Technology as the Best Choice for Poll Workers & Voters
ES&S has enjoyed a long partnership with and is honored to have been selected by the county post an intense review of three different voting system providers. Ultimately, the county decided that only one system could meet the needs of their voters, poll workers and staff - the ExpressVote A Universal Voting System and DS200 A precinct-based scanner and tabulator.
