M-59 lane closures begin today in Macomb County
This morning, rush hour will feel more like a guided scenic tour no one wants to be on in Macomb County as tens of thousands of drivers using M-59 deal with multiple lane closures beginning at 6 a.m. Crews will close two eastbound left lanes on the M-53 bridge for about four weeks. There will also be multiple lane closures both east and westbound near Garfield on M-59 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. which are considered off-peak hours It's part of phase one of a $60 million reconstruction project to replace asphalt, upgrade ramps sidewalks signs and intersections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC