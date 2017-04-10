M-59 lane closures begin today in Mac...

M-59 lane closures begin today in Macomb County

Monday Apr 3 Read more: WXYZ

This morning, rush hour will feel more like a guided scenic tour no one wants to be on in Macomb County as tens of thousands of drivers using M-59 deal with multiple lane closures beginning at 6 a.m. Crews will close two eastbound left lanes on the M-53 bridge for about four weeks. There will also be multiple lane closures both east and westbound near Garfield on M-59 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. which are considered off-peak hours It's part of phase one of a $60 million reconstruction project to replace asphalt, upgrade ramps sidewalks signs and intersections.

