Hope Not Handcuffs Program Offers Addiction Support
Residents suffering from addiction will have better access to treatment without fear of jail time with the Hope Not Handcuffs program launched in January. The program is being implemented across Macomb County and through the Ferndale Police Department - the only law enforcement agency in Oakland County to take part.
