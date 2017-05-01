Clerk to be sentenced on super drunk charges
Bruce Township Clerk Susan Brockmann is expected to be sentenced today after pleading guilty to super drunk charges in March. Brockmann told Macomb County District Judge William Hackel II she drank wine and mixed drinks back on September 11 and her blood alcohol level was .20 when she took a breathalyzer test with Michigan State Police.
