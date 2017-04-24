24-Year-Old Michigan Man Drowns While...

24-Year-Old Michigan Man Drowns While Trying To Save Girlfriend's Toddler Son

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vibe

"His heart is huge and he always felt he had to help somebody," recalled the father of a 24-year-old Michigan man who died trying to save the lie of his girlfriend's toddler son. Joshua Traylor, drowned after he jumped into the Clinton River last Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb '17 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC