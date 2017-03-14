Trump effect: Newly appointed Macomb County clerk is reportedly a bully
Karen Spranger has only been the Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds since January and she is already making a name for herself. Some of her accomplishments to date include firing two chief deputies, lost her computer privileges, and wants the county to fund an independent counsel so she can basically fire unionized employees.
Read more at Metro Times.
