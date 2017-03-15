The Daily 202: Reagan Democrats give Trump a long leash - but deeply distrust GOP
THE BIG IDEA: The Reagan Democrats who delivered the Rust Belt to Donald Trump last fall will blame congressional Republicans, not him, if Obamacare repeal fails. The president is flying to Detroit later this morning to talk about the future of the auto industry during a roundtable with union workers and CEOs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb 26
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC