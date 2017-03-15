The Daily 202: Reagan Democrats give ...

The Daily 202: Reagan Democrats give Trump a long leash - but deeply distrust GOP

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Washington Post

THE BIG IDEA: The Reagan Democrats who delivered the Rust Belt to Donald Trump last fall will blame congressional Republicans, not him, if Obamacare repeal fails. The president is flying to Detroit later this morning to talk about the future of the auto industry during a roundtable with union workers and CEOs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb 26 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC