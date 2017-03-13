Suit: $900K home must go - and owner must pay Home sits on top of a leaking sewer pipe that could cause a sinkhole, cut sewer service. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nhpjlm This Farmington Hills home may need to be bulldozed because it sits on top of a leaking sewer pipe that could cause a sinkhole, according to a lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.