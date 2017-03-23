Snyder: Efforts to stop opioid abuse ...

Snyder: Efforts to stop opioid abuse aren't working

15 hrs ago

Governor Rick Snyder says current efforts to curb opioid abuse and addiction in Michigan aren't working as nearly 2,000 people a year in the state die from overdoses. "Far too many lives have been either lost, damaged, injured in some fashion because of these drugs," he said.

