Snow squalls, slick roads contribute to numerous crashes in Metro Detroit

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan Department of Transportation was as of 10:45 p.m. reporting at least six highway crashes causing slowdowns or detours on in and surrounding Detroit. The crashes were attributed to slippery conditions and low visibility caused by cold weather and snow squalls, which are bursts of heavy snow.

