Schuette: Macomb County Man Facing Trial on Human Trafficking Charges
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Tremaine Woodall 19, of Warren, was bound over for trial on Wednesday, March 22, four felony charges related to his operation of a human trafficking operation. Woodall is charged with two felony count of Minor Sex Trafficking and two felony count of pandering.
