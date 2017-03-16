Police: Woman shot husband

Police: Woman shot husband

Thursday Mar 16

A 72-year-old Chesterfield Township woman is being held in the Macomb County Jail after she allegedly shot her husband. According to information released by the Chesterfield Township Police Department, Charyl Archambault was arraigned Wednesday in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms.

