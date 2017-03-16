Police: Woman shot husband
A 72-year-old Chesterfield Township woman is being held in the Macomb County Jail after she allegedly shot her husband Police: Woman, 72, shot husband A 72-year-old Chesterfield Township woman is being held in the Macomb County Jail after she allegedly shot her husband Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2nv748C CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP - A 72-year-old woman is being held in the Macomb County Jail after she allegedly shot her husband. According to information released by the Chesterfield Township Police Department, Charyl Archambault was arraigned Wednesday in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore with assault with intent to murder and felony firearms.
