Metro Detroit traffic: Construction closures
Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are some construction projects to keep on the radar: Detroit Closed due to road construction I-75 SB between Springwells St and Northline Rd Scheduled through November 2018 - Traffic can detour I-94 WB to I-275 SB to I-75 Crews are working 24 hours-a-day near Springwells through the end of March to break up concrete and truck it off bridge. Sterling Hts.- Macomb County Left lane closed M-59 EB/WB between M-53 and Garfield Rd Southfield Road construction.
