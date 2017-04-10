Man found with child pornography now charged with rape
A 31-year-old Chesterfield Township man charged earlier this month with child pornography possession has now been arraigned on a handful of additional felony charges. Nicholas Scott Reynolds was charged Friday, March 31 with two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of assault by strangulation and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC