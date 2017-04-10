Man found with child pornography now charged with rape

A 31-year-old Chesterfield Township man charged earlier this month with child pornography possession has now been arraigned on a handful of additional felony charges. Nicholas Scott Reynolds was charged Friday, March 31 with two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of assault by strangulation and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

