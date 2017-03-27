Macomb County Clerk sued by former de...

Macomb County Clerk sued by former deputies

Monday Mar 27

Two former deputies of Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger have filed a lawsuit saying they were fired in retaliation for filing ethics complaints against their boss. Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has been a source of controversy since her election last fall.

Chicago, IL

