Homes condemned by sinkhole to be torn down
The demolition was announced in a news release from Macomb County, and is being called a major turning point in the recovery following the collapse of the 15 Mile Sewer Interceptor. "Demolition of these homes is the beginning of the process to replace the damaged interceptor and repair the sewer line," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb 26
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC