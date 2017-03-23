Health officials warn about Detroit-area hepatitis A cases
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that from Aug. 1 through Tuesday there have been 107 cases of lab-confirmed hepatitis A in Detroit and surrounding Wayne County as well as Macomb and Oakland counties. Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan's chief medical executive, says they're urging people in those areas to get vaccinated and learn about their risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb 26
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb '17
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC