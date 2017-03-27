Ford reveals expansion plans in Michigan

A $1.2 billion-dollar investment will be made by Ford Motor Company at Michigan plants for new initiatives, or should we say revivals. The automaker announced plans to put 850-million dollars into the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne for build brand new versions of the Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV.

