Ford reveals expansion plans in Michigan
A $1.2 billion-dollar investment will be made by Ford Motor Company at Michigan plants for new initiatives, or should we say revivals. The automaker announced plans to put 850-million dollars into the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne for build brand new versions of the Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV.
