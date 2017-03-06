Detroit's Most Wanted: Brittany Floyd

"We do have individuals and groups that are coming on up here and terrorizing our citizens and robbing our businesses and when we can develop suspects and we need to go out and capture them before they commit another crime or they end up hurting somebody this is the team that's going to go out and get them," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. "Let's face it, nobody hunts down fugitives like the United States Marshals Service," Eastern District Marshal Robert Grubbs said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.