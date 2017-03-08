Detroit-area youth soccer coach sente...

Detroit-area youth soccer coach sentenced in sexual assault

Wednesday Mar 8

A former volunteer soccer coach will spend 31 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl at his suburban Detroit home. WDIV-TV reports that applause broke out Wednesday as Jason Niemasz was led from the courtroom after his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court.

