Bill Seeks To Eliminate Daylight Saving Time In Michigan
This weekend we'll lose an hour with the start of Daylight Saving Time. An effort is underway in Lansing, however, to get rid of DST and keep Michigan on Eastern Standard Time year-round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb 26
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb 8
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|2
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC