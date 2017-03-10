Bill Seeks To Eliminate Daylight Savi...

Bill Seeks To Eliminate Daylight Saving Time In Michigan

10 hrs ago

This weekend we'll lose an hour with the start of Daylight Saving Time. An effort is underway in Lansing, however, to get rid of DST and keep Michigan on Eastern Standard Time year-round.

