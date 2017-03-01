Accused abuser waives arraignment

Accused child abuser waives arraignment Pre-trial conference for Allen Wayne Keck scheduled for March 30 Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2lzl1B6 A pre-trial conference for a Richmond man facing a charge of first degree child abuse has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 30 in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Allen Wayne Keck, 40, waived arraignment during a circuit court hearing on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.