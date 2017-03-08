A look at Macomb County's wealth gap ...

A look at Macomb County's wealth gap by ZIP code

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: MLive.com

While not as vast as the gap for the overall region, Macomb County's income disparity is wide, with average incomes between the richest and poorest ZIP codes separated by more than $60,000, based on 2014 tax return data -- the latest available. The average income among all Macomb County tax returns in 2014, $56,598, was 16 percent less the combined average for Metro Detroit's three counties, $67,465.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb 26 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb 8 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC