A look at Macomb County's wealth gap by ZIP code

While not as vast as the gap for the overall region, Macomb County's income disparity is wide, with average incomes between the richest and poorest ZIP codes separated by more than $60,000, based on 2014 tax return data -- the latest available. The average income among all Macomb County tax returns in 2014, $56,598, was 16 percent less the combined average for Metro Detroit's three counties, $67,465.

