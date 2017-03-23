2 homes being demolished at suburban ...

2 homes being demolished at suburban Detroit sinkhole site

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: News Times

This March 8, 2017, file photo, shows officials outside a home near an area where a broken sewer line caused a football field-sized sinkhole in Fraser, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. Three houses in the area had to be condemned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09) Feb 26 Hackel Hell 3
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb '17 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb '17 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 2
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC