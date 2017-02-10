Woman gives birth on jail floor; Sheriff on defense
MACOMB COUNTY, MI - A sheriff is responding to concerns about a female inmate, eight months pregnant, who was forced to give birth on a jail floor. Jessica Preston was in jail on a driving offense when she went into labor.
