Two-year M-59 reconstruction project begins soon between M-53 and Romeo Plank
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $60 million to reconstruct 3.7 miles of M-59 . The two-year project will occur between spring and October in 2017 and spring and October 2018.
