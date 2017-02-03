Trump's Unsubstantiated Assertions

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Repeated White House accusations of lying are meant to undermine your reliance on mainstream journalists for information you need to make your decisions on personal and public policies and actions. Trump's contempt initially exploded during the campaign, but it reflects a long-term GOP campaign to erode your trust in verifiable facts, evidence and news stories.

