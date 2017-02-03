Trump's Unsubstantiated Assertions
Repeated White House accusations of lying are meant to undermine your reliance on mainstream journalists for information you need to make your decisions on personal and public policies and actions. Trump's contempt initially exploded during the campaign, but it reflects a long-term GOP campaign to erode your trust in verifiable facts, evidence and news stories.
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
|jessica kitchen.. (May '16)
|May '16
|Android18
|1
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Dec '15
|TruthBTold
|2
