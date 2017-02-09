Thursday's Morning Email: Trump's Supreme Court Pick: Attacks On Judge 'Demoralizing'
TRUMP'S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE CALLS PRESIDENT'S ATTACK ON JUDGE 'DEMORALIZING' U.S. Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch reportedly said remarks President Donald Trump had made about the federal judge who had blocked his executive order were "disheartening." [ HuffPost ] JEFF SESSIONS CONFIRMED AS ATTORNEY GENERAL The vote for his confirmation broke mostly on party lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Wed
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC