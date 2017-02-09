Thursday's Morning Email: Trump's Sup...

Thursday's Morning Email: Trump's Supreme Court Pick: Attacks On Judge 'Demoralizing'

TRUMP'S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE CALLS PRESIDENT'S ATTACK ON JUDGE 'DEMORALIZING' U.S. Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch reportedly said remarks President Donald Trump had made about the federal judge who had blocked his executive order were "disheartening." [ HuffPost ] JEFF SESSIONS CONFIRMED AS ATTORNEY GENERAL The vote for his confirmation broke mostly on party lines.

