Tara Grant's murder helped woman leave abuse
Stephanie felt like she was living life on a tether and walking on eggshells when she was in a verbally and emotionally abusive relationship. And shortly before the murder of Tara Grant, 10 years ago Thursday in Macomb county, Stephanie, who doesn't want to use her last name, began planning to leave that seven-year relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb 8
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC