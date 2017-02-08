Sheriff defends birth at Detroit-area jail a 100 percenta
A woman who was in a suburban Detroit jail on a driving offense says she gave birth in a cell after medical staff refused to take her to a hospital. Jessica Preston tells TV station WDIV that she gave birth on a dirty cell floor nine months ago while in the Macomb County jail.
