Resolution introduced to get rid of age limit for Michigan judges
A recently introduced resolution to eliminate the age limit for Michigan judges got a hearing this week before the House Judiciary Committee. If the resolution passes by a two-thirds vote in both chambers of the state Legislature, voters would decide at the next general election whether to amend the Constitution to get rid of the age ceiling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackel: Leaning against seeking governor's seat (May '09)
|Feb 26
|Hackel Hell
|3
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb 8
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
