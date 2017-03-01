Police: Drunk man broke into home, ate salsa
It's a story straight out of a child's book.Robert Bauman remains in the Macomb County Jail, but why has some still scratching their head. The 33-year-old was found inside a home on River Valley in Macomb Township, investigators believe drunk, sleeping, after eating some salsa and pepperoni.
