Police arrest man they say tried to set up sex rendezvous with child
Macomb County sheriff's officials have arrested a man they say tried to set up a sexual liaison with whom he believed to be a child. It was actually deputies from the Sheriff's Office's computer-related crimes team who were posing as a child online.
