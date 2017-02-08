Penalties Could Be Increased For Selling Tobacco To Minors
Michigan lawmakers met Tuesday in Lansing to increase the fine for selling tobacco to minors and the fine for minors trying to purchase tobacco products. The sponsor of the bill is state Senator Steven Beida, from Macomb County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Wed
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC