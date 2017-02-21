Online underage sex sting nabs 56-yea...

Online underage sex sting nabs 56-year-old Michigan man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: MLive.com

Macomb County Sheriff deputies arrested a 56-year-old Taylor man they say intended to meet up with an underage girl for sex Sunday. On Jan. 30, "a detective was monitoring a popular computer website when he saw a suggestive advertisement," the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai... Feb 8 DRJ 1
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) Feb 6 Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump (Aug '16) Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC