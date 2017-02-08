Mother forced to give birth on jail cell floor
Mother, 27, arrested for first time driving offense is forced to give birth on dirty jail cell floor after being ignored by prison guards who didn't believe she was in labor A mother was forced to give birth on the floor of a jail cell while in custody for a first time driving offense because prison guards didn't believe she was in labor. Jessica Preston delivered her son Elijah at Macomb County Jail in Detroit, Michigan, on March 20 last year after being denied a trip to hospital by staff who didn't think she was about to give birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|23 hr
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC