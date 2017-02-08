Mother forced to give birth on jail cell floor

Mother, 27, arrested for first time driving offense is forced to give birth on dirty jail cell floor after being ignored by prison guards who didn't believe she was in labor A mother was forced to give birth on the floor of a jail cell while in custody for a first time driving offense because prison guards didn't believe she was in labor. Jessica Preston delivered her son Elijah at Macomb County Jail in Detroit, Michigan, on March 20 last year after being denied a trip to hospital by staff who didn't think she was about to give birth.

