Michigan Woman Forced to Give Birth on Floor of Jail Cell

Sunday Feb 12

A Detroit woman was forced to give birth on the floor of a jail cell while in custody at the Macomb County Jail, and nine months later she's speaking out about the experience. Jessica Preston, who was arrested for driving on a suspended license and given a $10,000 bond, was eight months pregnant when she began experiencing labor pains.

