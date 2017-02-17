Michigan Woman Forced to Give Birth on Floor of Jail Cell
A Detroit woman was forced to give birth on the floor of a jail cell while in custody at the Macomb County Jail, and nine months later she's speaking out about the experience. Jessica Preston, who was arrested for driving on a suspended license and given a $10,000 bond, was eight months pregnant when she began experiencing labor pains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb 8
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC