Michigan extends emergency after sewage line collapse
Michigan lawmakers have extended an emergency declaration for a county north of Detroit following the collapse of a sewer line that caused a sinkhole the size of a football field. The measure approved Wednesday means Macomb County and Clinton Township will remain under an emergency declaration through March.
