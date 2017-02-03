Marrocco and deputy spent big on fancy cars
While they're no longer in office, former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco and his deputy Dino Bucci's use of taxpayer dollars continues to haunt the department. Newly installed commissioner Candice Miller tells 7 Action News she is auctioning off two vehicles bought by the men that exceeded allowable limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
