Marrocco and deputy spent big on fancy cars

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WXYZ

While they're no longer in office, former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco and his deputy Dino Bucci's use of taxpayer dollars continues to haunt the department. Newly installed commissioner Candice Miller tells 7 Action News she is auctioning off two vehicles bought by the men that exceeded allowable limits.

