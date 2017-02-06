Macomb County WWII collector displays Nazi caboodle in Craigslist ad
File this one under WTF . Five days ago a collector seeking, "WWI, WWII, Vietnam American, German, and Japanese items" posted an ad on the Detroit Craigslist page with this, uh, remarkable and eye-catching image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|9 hr
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC