Local workers fired after immigration protest

Monday

Hundreds turned out in southwest Detroit last Thursday as part of nationwide protests of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Twenty-two workers at EZ Industrial Solutions, a Macomb County business, elected to join the protest or just stay home rather than show up to work that day.

