Legislature Approves Emergency Declaration Extension Requested by...
February 1, 2017 Macomb County and Clinton Township will remain under a state declaration of emergency through March 31, 2017, after the state Legislature today approved an extension requested by Gov. Rick Snyder. "The approval of the emergency extension further demonstrates the state's commitment to working with Macomb County and Clinton Township to provide support and resources to help residents affected by this emergency," Snyder said.
