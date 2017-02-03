Homeowner cleared after fatally shoot...

Homeowner cleared after fatally shooting suspected intruder

A homeowner in Macomb County won't face criminal charges after it's believed he shot and killed an intruder during a breaking and entering about 10 p.m. Sunday, Roseville Police Chief James P. Berlin says. "After due deliberation the Prosecutors Office has declined to bring forth any charges against the homeowner who fired the fatal shot in this incident," Berlin said in a statement Wednesday.

