Hold It Or Dona t Flush: Super Bowl Could Harm Sinkhole Mess
From the Associated Press - A giant sinkhole in suburban Detroit is being threatened by the Super Bowl. Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller is worried that thousands of football fans will flush toilets at halftime Sunday night.
