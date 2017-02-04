Hold It Or Dona t Flush: Super Bowl C...

Hold It Or Dona t Flush: Super Bowl Could Harm Sinkhole Mess

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

From the Associated Press - A giant sinkhole in suburban Detroit is being threatened by the Super Bowl. Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller is worried that thousands of football fans will flush toilets at halftime Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11) 4 hr Phart On Demand 33
News Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30... Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo... Oct '16 Doubtful 3
Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse Oct '16 Jack 1
Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Sep '16 Emma 2
rnc talks with trump Aug '16 trump unfit to pr... 1
jessica kitchen.. (May '16) May '16 Android18 1
See all Macomb County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC