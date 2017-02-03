Gov. Rick Snyder Opens Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund for Macomb County
February 3, 2017 Gov. Rick Snyder has opened the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to provide financial assistance to affected jurisdictions within Macomb County, due to the sewer collapse experienced in the city of Fraser on Dec. 24, 2016. The authorization allows affected local governments to apply for assistance grants for up to $100,000.
