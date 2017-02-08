Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jail floor after her arrest on a traffic violation
A Michigan woman is slamming local law enforcement officials because she was forced to give birth on a dirty jail cell floor after she was arrested for driving with a suspended license. WDIV-TV reports that Detroit metropolitan area resident Jessica Preston went into labor while she was in custody at the Macomb County Jail on $10,000 bond after being pulled over and found driving with an expired license.
#1 9 hrs ago
Macomb County Sheriff are totally Abusive and OUT OF CONTROL.That includes the hourly flunky jail guards and Corrupt Court Judges.
Forced Child Birth on a dirty floor by jail guards is totally UNACCEPTABLE and Demands Accountability, and Punishment to include the leadership in charge and County Sheriff.
This is Barbaric Sick and Uneducated behavior.
More proof that Law enforcement cannot be trusted.
This is a call for action.
