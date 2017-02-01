Daughter accused of stabbing mom in n...

Daughter accused of stabbing mom in neck multiple times, charged with murder

Police believe the daughter of an elderly woman killed her mother by stabbing her in the neck multiple times Monday. Police and Shelby Township firefighters responded to a 911 call at the address on the 2700 block of Melissa Way in Shelby Township, located in a Detroit suburb, and found 80-year-old Joyce Flynn dead inside.

