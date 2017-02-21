Construction slated for M-59 in Macomb County
Crews will be working to reconstruct nearly four miles of Hall Road, which goes through Sterling Heights, Utica, Clinton, Macomb and Shelby townships. Construction will be round the clock, seven days a week, but expect three lanes to be open during the day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. "It is such a busy route," said Diane Cross of MDOT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Macomb County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit woman forced to give birth on dirty jai...
|Feb 8
|DRJ
|1
|Jail inmate: Lack of porn violates US Constitution (Jul '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart On Demand
|33
|Michigan woman dies from virus while serving 30...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Here's where to see Donald Trump in Michigan Mo...
|Oct '16
|Doubtful
|3
|Macomb Sheriff Police Abuse
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|Macomb County Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|rnc talks with trump (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|trump unfit to pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Macomb County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC