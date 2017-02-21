Construction slated for M-59 in Macom...

Construction slated for M-59 in Macomb County

Read more: WXYZ

Crews will be working to reconstruct nearly four miles of Hall Road, which goes through Sterling Heights, Utica, Clinton, Macomb and Shelby townships. Construction will be round the clock, seven days a week, but expect three lanes to be open during the day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. "It is such a busy route," said Diane Cross of MDOT.

