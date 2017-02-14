BWAT Commuters Pass One Million Mark Using Regional Bus Routes & Extended Hours

During the past ten years, more than one million riders travelled Blue Water Area Transit's commuter routes and took advantage of extended hours to access and maintain employment in St. Clair County and beyond. Riders made 1,190 trips along BWAT's commuter routes and 11,716 trips during extended hours in December 2016, bringing the total since expanded services for commuters started in 2007 to 1,185,371 trips.

