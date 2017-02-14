Bad behavior leaves Charles Lewis Jr. looking at uncertain future

It's a story we first introduced you to back in 2010, the sentencing of Charles Lewis Jr., who was only 13-years old during the shooting death of Shayla Johnson. Johnson was 19-years old when police and prosecutors say, a group of men and a teenager, burst into her home on Lenore Avenue in Lansing and took her outside, kicking and screaming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.